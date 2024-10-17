Students at Grenfell Public School eagerly look forward to earning their place at the Principal's Morning Tea.

This special event is an exclusive reward for those who have achieved the highest accolade in the school's reward system - the 'Grenfell Blue' award.

Students who reach this milestone are treated to a morning tea with Principal Mr Cartwright, in recognition of their hard work in and out of the classroom.

Typically, the morning tea takes place in the Principal's office, but due to the large number of students at the most recent event, the gathering was relocated to the school kitchen.

At this morning tea, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as the lucky students gathered to enjoy a delicious array of party food, including sausage rolls, party pies, cupcakes and jellies. Sharing stories and a laugh with Mr Cartwright, the students enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments in a relaxed and fun environment.

This event has become a much-anticipated tradition at Grenfell Public School, serving as a strong motivator for students to strive for excellence in both their academic and personal conduct.