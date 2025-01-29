By GARY HOLMES

The Grenfell Goannas are up and running with pre-season training and are looking forward to the 2025 season. First Grade (Coach-Isaac Jones), and Youth League (Coach-Jamie O’Loughlin) are training on Tuesdays and Fridays commencing at 6.30pm whilst the League Tag girls under the guidance of Coach Ty Ashe are training Tuesdays and Thursdays and are also starting at 6.30pm.

This year in the Woodbridge Cup with the likely return of the Condobolin Rams there will be 14 team competitions for both the First Grade and League Tag teams. Last season saw a very competitive 6-team Youth League competition and at this stage all indications are that this may expand to a 8 or 9 team competition.

The Goannas are still looking for more players in all three grades and any potential players are encouraged and welcome to come down to training if they are interested in having a run this year.

The ranks of the First Grade squad have been bolstered by the return of local juniors Nate Wilson, Selwyn White, and the Starr brothers Harrison and Zach. First Grade will also benefit from some key signings out of Canowindra and Cowra.

The Woodbridge Cup committee have already locked in the following important dates:

Sunday, March 9 – Western League Tag Challenge to be held at Canowindra.

Saturday, March 15 – First Grade 13 aside knockout (venue to be advised).

Saturday, March 22 – Woodbridge Indigenous All Stars V Woodbridge All Stars. The venue is yet to be determined but there will be three matches, First Grade, Ladies Tackle, and League Tag.

Youth League Sevens tournament – This will be held in conjunction with either the knockout or All Stars day.

Weekend of April 5/6 – opening round of the competition proper.

The following dates are specific to the Grenfell Goannas:

Saturday, March 1 – Grenfell Goannas (Motor Cycle) Poker Run.

Saturday, March 29 – First Grade and League Tag trial games against the North Canberra Bears at Lawson Oval.

Saturday, April 5 – Home game, incorporating Season Launch and First Try Scorer Calcutta.

Saturday, April 26 – Home game, incorporating Ladies Day.

Saturday, July 26 – Home game, incorporating Old Boys Day and Reverse Draw fundraiser.

Please be advised that the preceding three dates may change subject to finalisation of the Woodbridge Cup draw.

More information regarding the above events will be provided as they get closer.