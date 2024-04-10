The Grenfell Goannas will be hosting the Bathurst CSU Mungoes at Lawson Park this Saturday in League Tag (1.40pm) and First Grade (3.00pm). Youth League have a bye. There will also be a Masters match between the Grenfell Dinosaurs and the South Tuggeranong Knights and this annual fixture is known as the Willy Beale Challenge and will kick off at 1.00pm. All three grades were in action last Sunday in the first round of the Woodbridge Cup and following are the match reports.

YOUTH LEAGUE

The Youth League boys travelled to Canowindra on Sunday and they took on the Tigers on a very heavy and boggy Tom Clyburn Oval. After the young Goannas were down 12-6 at half-time they fought back in the second half and it looked like the match was heading for a 12 all draw until the locals scored with 3 minutes left on the clock and then kicked a penalty goal to win the match 20-12. It was a good team effort by the Grenfell boys with the standouts being Chase McFarlane, Rhys Hughes, Riley Bowerman, Wayde Mills and Braydon Smith. Tyler Stevens and Riley Bowerman were the try scorers and Chase McFarlane kicked two good goals from wide out in tough conditions.

LEAGUE TAG

The Girlannas made the trip to Eugowra on Sunday and they were greeted by an Ian Walsh Field that was in pristine condition. After a penalty goal to the Girlannas we saw the unusual half-time score of two nil. In the second half the teams each scored a try but the visitors led 8-4 until Eugowra scored with only 3 minutes left on the clock and the match finished in an 8 all draw after the conversion was waved away. The Girlannas were best served by Alana O'Loughlin (Players Player), Sophie Berry, Caitlin Dixon, Jess Troy, and Emily Brenner. Sophie Berry scored all of Grenfell's points with a try and two goals.

FIRST GRADE

Eugowra had a glut of possession in the first 20 minutes of the match and they made good use of it putting on 4 tries to take a commanding 18 nil lead. It took the Goannas 25 minutes to have a play the ball in Eugowra's half and they were able to work their way back into the match going to the break 18-8 down. The only points in the second half came from a try to Eugowra and this saw them win the match 22-8. Although the match had plenty of stoppages due to mistakes and penalties both teams were obviously a bit rusty for their first hit out of the year but it was still entertaining for the big crowd of over 600 who turned up to watch. Caleb Haddin picked up the Players Player and our try and he was well supported by Jai Purdie, Marc O'Loughlin, Will Brown, Ty Ashe and Jaxon Greenaway. Shannon Lee knocked over two goals.