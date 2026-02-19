Artists dream of time and space to focus on their work. Many look to the landscapes of inland NSW for inspiration.

A new residency program offers three regionally based NSW artists $4000 each to travel to a new part of the state for an immersive artistic residency.

Arts OutWest is specifically looking for Aboriginal artists from the NSW Central West to apply for Creative Residencies Out West, a collaboration between regional arts development organisations (RADOs) Arts OutWest, Outback Arts and West Darling Arts.

“An artistic residency is an artist staying and creating work in an inspiring place, away from their usual daily life and environment,“ Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.

The opportunity is open to artists at all stages of their career, in all artforms including visual arts, music, theatre, dance and performance, writing, film, new media.

Artists will design their own residency experience, choosing a location and community outside of their own region.

Central West artists can choose from the Outback Arts area - north and west from Coonamble to Lightening Ridge, Bourke, Cobar, Walgett; or to the wide landscapes of the West Darling area - Broken Hill, Menindee, Wentworth and the far west of the state from the Queensland to the Victorian border.

“The artist might choose from an established artist residency program – and there some who have already offered their spaces - or, there might a town or place that really excites the artist creatively," Ms Shead said.

"This funding allows them to find the accommodation, studio space and location that’s best for them and their art making."

Artists can use their residency to make new work, refine existing work, or experiment. They will be required to run a small workshop or public activity in their chosen community.

“Visiting artists bring new art, life and ideas to places,” Ms Shead said. “Connections back into local communities can inform art making in exciting ways.”

Residencies must be for a minimum of two weeks, any time from May to December 2026. The $4000 needs to cover accommodation, travel, materials and living expenses.

One artist from each RADO area will receive residency funding. Artist duos or groups can also apply.

For artists applying to come to the NSW Central West, Kylie Shead says our region has a lot to offer.

“There’s great residency spaces we can link artists to like The Corridor Project near Cowra, The Foundations at Portland, a writers space in Mudgee or a new venue at Hill End, for example,” Ms Shead said.

“The RADOs will connect the artists to locals and support them to run their public activities.”

As Arts OutWest is supporting the first year of CROW with funding from the Australian Government’s IVAIS (Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support), so applicants from the NSW Central West must be Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

Applications close 30 March 2026.

For details go to https://artsoutwest.org.au/pf/crow-creative-residencies-out-west/

Or contact Arts OutWest on 02 6338 4657 or artsoutwest@csu.edu.au