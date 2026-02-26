The Grenfell Branch of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants (CPSA) have welcomed the organisation's new CEO Gina Vizza at a meeting on Tuesday, 10 February.

Ms Vizza has been visiting branches of the CPSA to meet and talk to local members since she came on board to talk about key local issues and the direction of CPSA.

Ms Vizza said she wanted to travel around to different branches to meet local members and have a conversation with them about what their concerns are.

Along with members of the Grenfell Branch of CPSA, there were several guests from local community groups at the meeting.

CPSA Grenfell Branch President Margaret Cuddihy said the meeting went down very well and had a bit of interest from the guests.

CPSA is a non-profit, non-party-political membership association founded in 1931 which serves pensioners of all ages, superannuants and low-income retirees.

CPSA’s aim is to improve the standard of living and well-being of its members and constituents. Membership is open to those who agree with the objectives and core policies of CPSA and is comprised of individual members and affiliated organisations.

As well as its membership, CPSA receives funding from the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to provide advocacy for older people in NSW.

Specifically, the organisation works across Elder Abuse, Digital Exclusion and connecting with Harder to Reach Communities.

Ms Vizza said they provide advocacy for all older people of NSW, regardless of whether they are members of CPSA or not and as well as advocating on living conditions, community transport, access to healthcare and digital inclusion

CPSA also receives funding from NSW Health to provide a Health Promotion Service for Older People. This service provides free health workshops covering a range of topics and further information can be found on the CPSA website - www.cpsa.org.au

Over the next 12 months, CPSA will be focusing on the impacts of cost of living on older people, digital exclusion, access to dental health care, community transport and the ability for older people to remain connected in and with their communities.

CPSA has branches across the state and for those who want to join, membership is $15 per annum. This fee includes the delivery of CPSA's Newspaper, The Voice - which can be sent to your branch or your home.

If you want more information, or want to connect with your local branch, you can call CPSA's Head Office on 1800 451 488.