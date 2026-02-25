Students were enjoying sandpit play during their school day. PHOTO: Supplied

Students at St Joseph’s are settling beautifully into the 2026 school year, making new friends, learning with enthusiasm, and filling classrooms with smiles and excitement.

The first few weeks have been filled with laughter, curiosity, and a wonderful sense of community as students reconnect with familiar faces and warmly welcome new ones.

Teachers have been delighted to see students embracing new routines, exploring fresh topics, and showing great eagerness to learn. From creative classroom activities to outdoor play and collaborative projects, the energy across the school has been inspiring.

It’s heartwarming to see our students demonstrating kindness, teamwork, and a genuine love of learning as they begin another exciting year at St Joseph’s.

We look forward to watching them grow, achieve, and continue to make our school a joyful place to learn and belong.

Ash Wednesday Mass Unites School and Parish Community

The St Joseph’s Primary School community joined together with the Parish congregation to celebrate a reverent Ash Wednesday Mass.

During the service, students received ashes as a visible sign of their commitment to begin the Lenten journey — a season of reflection and renewal, encouraging all to live more like Jesus.

It was a special occasion that brought faith, reflection, and community spirit to the forefront as the school and parish marked the beginning of Lent together.