The Bland Hotel came alive over the past few days, as Melbourne Cup excitement took over the community. Things kicked off on Saturday with the traditional Calcutta draw, setting the stage for Monday's eagerly anticipated Calcutta auction.

This much-loved annual gathering has become a highlight for the Quandialla community, serving not only as a social occasion but also as a significant fundraiser for both the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall and the Quandialla Pool. The community comes together and digs deep ensuring this is a brilliant night.

The organisation of the Calcutta is a collaborative effort between the Quandialla Progress Association and the Bland Hotel, who consistently deliver a top-notch event.

On the night, Bron Morley and Sarah Ryan from the Swimming Pool Fundraisers Committee diligently handled the role of scribes, ensuring that all tallies were accurate and up to date.

The evening officially began with a warm welcome from Robert Reeves, President of the Quandialla Progress Association. Following the welcome, Gary Penfold stepped up as master of ceremonies, providing a rundown of the racing details for each horse before passing the microphone to Jack Rix and Jake Grave from Forbes Livestock, who served as auctioneers.

The bidding was both swift and fiercely contested, culminating in a record-breaking total by the end of the night.

Hearty congratulations are extended to all the winners: First Place took home $5,415, Second Place received $1,545, Third Place claimed $775, and even last place didn’t go away empty-handed, securing $10.

Additionally, the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association and the Swimming Pool Fundraising Committee each gratefully received $1,660 from the event's proceeds.

The celebrations continued on Tuesday, when an enthusiastic crowd enjoyed a mouth-watering Melbourne Cup lunch featuring prawns, cold meats, and fresh salads, all finished off with a classic trifle. The day also included sweeps and a raffle offering six prizes in total. Importantly, the $90 raised from the raffle was donated to the Heart Foundation, adding a charitable touch to the festivities.