The Grenfell Art Gallery officially opened their newest exhibition 'From Inspiration to Creation', an exhibition by Grenfell Artists Inc., on Friday 9 January.

Despite the heat, more than 40 people turned out to support Grenfell’s talented local artists, with many new faces joining the crowd.

From Inspiration to Creation is an exhibition that presents a vibrant and thoughtful showcase of artwork created by members of Grenfell Artists Inc. over the past twelve months. This diverse collection brings together a wide range of artistic approaches, reflecting both individual explorations and shared creative curiosity from light‑hearted and imaginative pieces to those that reflect the local area. Each piece offers insight into the evolving practice of its creator, highlighting personal growth as well as the collective spirit of the group.

The exhibition features an engaging mix of abstract compositions, pieces inspired by the natural world, and other expressive themes rendered in a variety of styles and mediums. Paintings on canvas, detailed drawings, and works on paper sit side by side, showcasing the talents of both emerging and experienced artists. Altogether, the exhibition provides a clear and honest snapshot of the group’s artistic journey, inviting visitors to explore the rich range of creativity and expression nurtured within Grenfell Artists Inc.

Exhibition organisers said it was wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate creativity and local talent.

Each year, the standard of the artists’ work continues to grow, and the Grenfell Art Gallery is proud to showcase their achievements and creativity through this much-loved annual exhibition.