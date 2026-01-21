Residents across the Cootamundra electorate are encouraged to come together this Australia Day to celebrate their shared spirit and local achievements.

Australia Day is a time to recognise the people and communities who shape our nation, including the vital contribution of rural Australia.

Across the Cootamundra electorate, Councils and community groups have organised a diverse range of events to celebrate the mateship, resilience, and compassion that thrives in our rural communities.

This Australia Day, Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, will be travelling across the electorate, attending several local events.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our nation, and Australia Day is an opportunity to recognise the people who quietly give their time, skills and energy to keep our towns strong,” Ms Cooke said.

“From volunteers and emergency responders to farmers, teachers and community leaders, rural Australians make an extraordinary contribution every single day.

“Local Australia Day events are about celebrating that contribution and acknowledging the pride people have in their towns, their neighbours and our Aussie way of life.

“I encourage everyone to come along to their local celebrations, support community award recipients and take a moment to reflect on the values that make Australia such an amazing place.”

Ms Cooke will attend multiple award ceremonies in Temora, Wombat and Quandialla, join community events in Bimbi and Cowra, and attend the Bland Australia Day Mayoral Reception on the eve of Australia Day.

Residents are encouraged to visit their local council’s website or social media pages to remain up to date about the events happening closest to them.

In Grenfell, the official ceremony will take place at Taylor Park, with the BBQ Breakfast by Weddin HQ and entertainment by Grenfell Ukestra kicking off the day.

There will also be the kids drawing competition underway before the awards ceremony begins at 9am.

Across the shire events include:

Caragabal - Park

8am: Australia Day Breakfast, followed by award presentation.

Greenethorpe - Showground

8:30am: Cricket match - North vs South

Followed by a free BBQ lunch and Award Ceremony

Quandialla - The Bland Hotel

7pm: Australia Day Award Ceremony

Followed by a free family BBQ, Lamingtons, Yabby Races and live music.

Bimbi - Fire Shed

5pm: A free BBQ will be held on the banks of Burrangong Creek at Bimbi.

For those looking to finish off the day with a bit of thought provoking fun, the The BIG Australia Day Quiz Night will take place on 26 January at the Rose Street “Little Theatre”, beginning at 7:30pm.

Participants can form teams of six, with tickets available for purchase at Raine & Horne (Main Street, Grenfell). The cost is $10 per person.

The quiz night is aimed to be a fun community-centred way to finish Australia Day, with all questions being multiple choice.