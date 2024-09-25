Grenfell Lady Golfers played the 2024 Ladies Foursomes Championships on September 15, with fine weathe and a little on the cool side.

The results were as follows

Scratch winners were Virginia Drogemuller and Val Forsyth with 134 winning the L Sparkes Trophy.

Runners up were Sally Mitton and Jan Myers with 139.

Nett winners were Leanne Young and Sandra Matthews with 98 winning the Club Trophy

Runners up were Virginia Drogemuller and Val Forsyth 1061/2

Putting

Sally Mitton and Jan Myerswith 40 putts won the Grenfell Shoes Trophy.

On September 22, five ladies played a stableford. Results were

A Grade.

1st: Jan Myers - 30 points.

2nd: Val Forsyth - 29 points.

C Grade.

1st: Karen Hancock - 43 points.

2nd: Sandra Matthews - 36 points.

3rd: Elyse Troth - 32 points.

There were no gobbles or birdies and Sandra Matthews was nearest the pin.

On Thursday, September 19, Grenfell ladies Virginia Drogemuller, Lynn Sparkes and Leanne Young travelled up to Wellington to compete in the WDLGA Finals Day.

It was a lovely day for golf, playing on a immaculate course, but unfortunately there were no winners.

On Sunday, September 22 Peter and Shirley Mawhinney played in and won the Australian Naggers Cup at Condobolin.

this was a fantastic result, well done.

Results from the last few weeks:

On Wednesday, September 11, a stableford was played.

A Grade.

1st: Val Forsyth - 37 points.

2nd: Virginia Drogemuller - 30 points.

3rd: Jan Myers - 26 points.

B Grade winner was Sandra Matthews with 28 points.

Saturday, September 14 a stableford was played

A Grade

1st: Val Forsyth - 36 points.

2nd: Virginia Drogemuller - 32 points.

3rd: Jan Myers - 27 points.

Wednesday, September 18 a stableford was played.

A Grade.

Ist: Val Forsyth and Karen Hancock tied with 33 points.

2nd: Jan Myers - 30 points.

Ladies will play a stableford on Wednesday, September 25.

The course will be closed on Saturday, September 28 as it is being readied for the 4BBB Mens Championships on September 29.