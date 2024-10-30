By M Neill.

Well, what a weekend.

The Club hosted the NSW Women Sand Greens Championships which was held on October 19 and 20.

Although the Golf Gods were not kind to us, (measured 42mm of rain in less than 2 hours), on the Friday before the event.

Many visiting golfers did not get a chance to have a practice round before the start on Saturday.

Saturday's tee off was delayed for an hour with drizzling rain in the morning.

But by 12pm the Golf Gods decided to let the sun shine through for the rest of the weekend. A lot of work goes into making this type of event a success, and it was.

There are many people to thank for putting it all together.

The men golfers, you know who you are. These guys were out on the golf course everyday day, morning, noon, and night preparing the sand greens, mowing, trimming, clearing, the list just goes on.

They have been preparing for over 9 months. We thank you.

The lady golfers must also be thanked for helping throughout the weekend also leading up to this event with many months preparing, sorting, and discussing the best options. Whether is be helping with the cleaning, raffles, foods, the list goes on. Thank you.

The Golf NSW team were also helping during the weekend with the registrations for over 80 women golf players and sorting out the scoring for both days. All trophies were supplied by Golf NSW. We thank you.

All visiting golf players were absolutely amazed at how magnificent the golf course and club house looked and how well maintained it all is. We are very proud of all our volunteers for helping run this club.