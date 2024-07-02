On Friday, June 14, Grenfell Public School students braved the cold weather to participate in the annual School Athletics Carnival.

Students participated in the many running races and field events such as long jump, shot put, discus and high jump. We were very fortunate to have a wonderful group of students from The Henry Lawson High School along with parents assist staff to run the events and time keep.

The P&C ran a wonderful canteen all day to keep students' energy levels up. Presentations were able to be made just before the rain started. The winning house on the day was WOOD!

Athletics Champions and runners up are:

Junior Girl - Payten D'Ombrain. Runner Up - Georgie Hazell

Junior Boy - Jai Kohnen. Runner Up - Max Essex

11 years Girl - Penny Martin. Runner Up - Aurora Lester

11 years Boy - Patrick Heathcote. Runner Up - Raleigh Armstrong

Senior Girl - Daisy Forde. Runner Up - Ava Baker

Senior Boy - Jake Cartman. Runner Up - Wyatt Bruce