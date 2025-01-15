A massive storm front moving east across NSW has seen a man killed by a fallen tree in Cowra, with thousands of others left without power after heavy rain, winds and lightning recorded across the state.

The elderly driver has not yet been formally identified, but it is believed his car was struck by a falling tree about 3:50pm on Wednesday on Lachlan Valley Way, between Cowra and Gooloogong.

At the time, the Bureau of Meteorology reported Cowra's wind gusts to be around 107km/h. Wind gusts of 120km/h were recorded at Trangie west of Dubbo and 113km/h at Cabramurra.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene, with drivers and emergency services personnel clearing roads of fallen trees and debris.

Another four people were injured in Wagga Wagga when high winds ripped off the roofs of demountable huts.

Parkes and Forbes were lucky to miss the brunt of the storm, when it reached Parkes gusts peaked at 69km/h about 5.22pm and the airport measured 8mm of rain for the night.

Forbes had speeds of 59km/h from 4.42pm but no rain.

NSW State Emergency Service crews have received more than 2250 calls and responded to more than 1800 incidents in 24 hours, predominantly for fallen trees and property damage.

More than 120,000 residents have been left without power and 300 electrical hazards are causing concern across the state.

There are 12 households in Bumberry, in the Parkes Shire's east, who have been without power since 5.43pm yesterday, according to Essential Energy.

Severe thunderstorms will combine with a low-pressure weather system, expected to bring up to 80mm of rain until Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Friday will see the worst of the rain, with up to 100mm predicted in some areas.