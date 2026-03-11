Weddin Shire has had a wet start to March with rain coming down heavily on Monday and Tuesday.

While the Bureau of Meteorology's recording station on Manganese Road recorded no rainfall on Monday, and 93.4 mm on Tuesday, as well as a further 24mm on Wednesday, residents from around the shire have reported more in their rain gauges.

The Bureau's weather gauge is read at 9am daily, with Tuesday's recording covering the rain which fell from 1pm Monday to 9am Tuesday. The further 24mm was recorded at 9am Wednesday.

Many in Grenfell itself reported above 100mm during the rain event, with around 110mm reported in Parkes Street, 111mm in West Street up to 131mm recorded in Rifle Range end of North Street and 135mm at Weddin Barracks.

Moving out of from Grenfell, a property a few km out on Young Road recorded 145mm, as well as 150mls recorded in 24 hours on Tuesday at the Midwestern Highway just past Murray's Creek.

A rain gauge at Warraderry recorded around 125mm on Tuesday, with 141mls reported at Bumbaldry in the 24 hours from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, with an additional 24mm of rain recorded on Tuesday.

Another resident reported 140mls of rain on Tuesday at Warraderry/Glenelg.

Extending out further in the shire, a property at Fishers Lane Greenthorpe recorded 125mm, while 129mm was recorded at a property at Thuddungra.

The widespread nature of the rain, as well as the volume cause all unsealed roads within the shire be closed to vehicles over three tonnes until Friday, 6 March, as well as Greenethorpe-Bumbaldry Road, Kangarooby Road, Bumbaldry and Morans Road, Bribbaree being closed to all traffic temporarily.

Weddin Shire Council also reported water over the road on parts of the Mid Western Highway and Henry Lawson Way.

Latest Road and Traffic Conditions for Weddin Shire Council is available from NSW Live Traffic or phone on 132 701.