On Friday, September 6, the K/1 Aqua class embarked on an exciting excursion to the Grenfell Post Office, accompanied by Mrs. Kilby and Miss Emily. Over the past two weeks, the students had been hard at work writing persuasive letters, and this special trip was their chance to post their letters home.

Upon arrival, the students were warmly welcomed by Mr. and Mrs. Makin, who gave them a fascinating tour of the post office. The children were thrilled to see where all the mail is sorted and especially excited to get a close-up look at the famous postie bike.

The highlight of the excursion, of course, was when the students each posted their letters.

The excitement was visible as they eagerly dropped their envelopes into the post box, anticipating the moment they would find them in their own mailboxes at home.

"We can't wait to until they are delivered!" the children said with big smiles, already looking forward to sharing their hard work with their families.

It was a day full of fun and learning, and the K/1 Aqua class left the post office with new knowledge about how our mail system works—and the excitement of waiting for their special letters to arrive at home.