The 2024 Western Women’s Rugby League season is over for the ladies who are part of the Woodbridge Open’s side after their side’s semi final loss against Bathurst Panorama on Sunday.

Hit by injuries and unavailability of players the Woodbridge Opens side had no answer to the relenting attack of Panorama who piled on 56 unanswered points in their semi final played at Bathurst.

In the competition’s other semi final Goannas caused a minor upset in defeating Orange Vipers 30-20 at Orange’s Pride Park setting up a clash against Panorama in this Saturday’s grand final to be played at Bathurst’s Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.

The form side all season Panorama crossed for 10 tries in their game against Woodbridge with centre Sam Hanrahan crossing for a double.

It looked like being a long day for Woodbridge when Panorama winger Meelah Lawton-Rei crossed in the first minute before Hanrahan crossed for her first try eight minutes later.

With both tries converted by Sarah Colman Woodbridge were on the back foot and never recovered.

Tries to Tiana Anderson, Zoe Lee and Sophie Tilberg followed in the first half, all converted by Colman to see Panorama go into the half time break up 30-0.

Panorama kept the foot down in the second half with tries to Nicole Schneider, Hanrahan, Taliyaha Chatfield, Georgie Betts 47 and Sarah Colman who also added the extras for three of the four pointers to take the final score to 56-0.

Woodbridge under 12s also bow out of the competition after their defeat at the hands of Panorama.

After a try to Panorama’s Amber Thackeray in the sixth minute Woodbridge hit straight back courtesy of a try to Evie Smith who finished the game with a double in Woodbridge’s 32-16 loss.

Try scorers for Panorama were Thackery 2, Tahlia Branda, Savannah Auvaa, Tayha Clarke and Savannah Auvaa. Tayha Clarke, Tahlia Branda, Peppa McWilliam-Gibson and Lexi Cobcroft all converted tries.

For Woodbridge Evie Smith crossed twice, once in each half, and Zoe Maynard also crossed for a four pointer. Billie Nelligan and Evie Smith both converted tries.

In the under 12 grand final on Saturday Panorama faces Lachlan.

The under 14 grand final will be between Goannas and Vipers, the under 16s sees Vipers play Lachlan and in the under 18s Panorama clashes with Goannas.