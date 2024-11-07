By Tamara McMahon.

On Friday, October 25, Grenfell Public School’s biannual fete brought families, friends, and the community together for an afternoon of fun.

Held under the school’s COLA, the event incorporated many activities and stalls organised by the Parents and Citizens Association (P&C) and school staff.

The fete was packed with entertainment and excitement for all ages.

Families enjoyed a BBQ, the popular Stage 3 sponge throw and laminated family portraits that students had completed in their family groups at school. Kids had a blast with games like duck pick and hunted for treasures at the trash and treasure stall.

Novelty helium balloons, chocolate wheel, face painting, hair extensions and a lucky dip were busy all afternoon, while the ice cream stall and donuts were popular choices for those craving a sweet treat.

The afternoon also featured competitions that tested skills and endurance, such as the hanging competition and basketball shootout, and a variety of stalls offering jewellery, temporary tattoos, and other fun accessories.

For music lovers, Miss Forfar hosted a disco in the library, complete with glow sticks.

Sandy designed a chalk mural of angel wings for children to pose in front of making for beautiful keepsake photos.

The rock band from The Henry Lawson High School entertained the crowd and the local ambulance service gave kids a special tour, letting them see firsthand how an ambulance operates in emergencies.

With so many attractions and an incredible community turnout, the fete was a huge success.