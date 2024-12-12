This weekend, golfers will be able to head down to the Grenfell Golf Course for the return of the annual Oliver's Hardware three person ambrose.

Golfers can register to play on the day at 11am on Saturday, December 14, with play to begin at 12pm.

The club members are encouraging players to get a team of three together and take part in the annual day of golf, with no handicap required.

Previously, the Grenfell Country Club hosted their 2024 Presentation Night on Friday, December 6. More to come.