By Anne Gault

Over forty volunteers and supporters gathered in the Uniting Church Hall on Saturday, October 26 to celebrate the fiftieth birthday of the Grenfell Christian Bookshop.

In her welcoming remarks President Jill Hodgson stressed the cooperation between the churches evident in the establishment and continuance of the Bookshop.

After a prayer of thanksgiving by Murray Walker and singing of “To God be the Glory”, current Bookshop Manager Marian Walker gave a brief overview of the Bookshop’s history and changes over the years.

Guests heard how in the 1990s the Bookshop sold as many as 1,500 Christmas cards each year and took a leading role in organising Carols by Candlelight and outreach to other towns, opening six days a week.

Anne Gault then presented four comic awards.

The Flotation Award went to Murray Walker, treasurer for the past twenty years and thus for 40% of the Bookshop’s existence, for keeping the Bookshop afloat on the seas of solvency.

The Flying Trapeze Artists Award was shared by Sue Seymour and Jan Wallace who a dozen years ago created a winning Henry Lawson Festival decorated window featuring clouds suspended from the ceiling which necessitated a deal of chair climbing and balancing.

The Methusaleh Award for the oldest volunteer in attendance was taken out by Eunice Clarke, with honourable mentions to Leonie Fanning and the late Merle Hunter who worked in the Bookshop well into her nineties. Don’t we value our loyal and committed long-time volunteers!

And the Super Glue Award went to Marian Walker who has stuck to the job of Manager for the last eight years after an earlier stint of five years in the role.

It was pointed out to her that longest serving Manager, Elizabeth Ranger, was in the role for twenty-one years so we hope that Marian will stick with the role for at least eight more years.

The birthday cake, made and beautifully decorated by Joalee Knight, was cut by Eunice Clarke.

After the formal proceedings attendees enjoyed a sumptuous afternoon tea prepared and served by Bookshop volunteers and friends, shared memories and checked out the display of memorabilia.