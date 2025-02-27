Veterans golf

By JOHN DWYER

Forbes players took full advantage playing on their home course when they dominated the first of the Lachlan Valley Veterans Golfers monthly competitions last week.

Making a welcome return to form after extended works on the farm Stuart French playing off a 14 handicap carded 38 points for the 18 holes to win from Grenfell's Barry Green, runner-up with 34 points on a count-back.

The locals made it a double in B grade with Alex Mackinnon also returning 38 points to finish two better than team mate Frank Hanns.

The Forbes layout was presented in top condition and the 63 players (including five associates) who contested the event ensured a good start to the Lachlan Valley events for 2025.

In the Coles/Miller Shield (for the best three scores from each club) it was another win to the locals with a score of 112 points.

In equal second on 98 points were Parkes and Grenfell, followed by Condobolin (91) and West Wyalong (87).

Nearest-to-pins were shared around with Forbes' Kim Herbert and John Pearce from Parkes winning A and B grade respectively on the ninth hole, while Nym Dziuba (Parkes) and Greg Moncreiff (Condo) took the spoils on the 18th.