We would like to give a huge thank you to Brian Hughes.
A great turnout under very warm conditions for a fabulous and fun day day of golf at the Brian Hughes Golf Day.
The day began with a shotgun start and aimed at providing a fun day for the whole family.
All holes were modified to Par 3 and Brian put the tee off's in very unusual and challenging spots but fun.
The results on the day included:
Winners ladies - Phillipa Baker
Runner up - Megan Starr
Winner men - Michael Neill
Runner up - Paul Gavin
Nearest to pin ladies - Leanne Young
Longest Drive - ladies Megan Starr
Longest Drive men -Chris Cartman
Nearest to pin men - Ross Brenner
Bradman award was presented to Belinda Day
By Marianna Neill