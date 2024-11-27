We would like to give a huge thank you to Brian Hughes.

A great turnout under very warm conditions for a fabulous and fun day day of golf at the Brian Hughes Golf Day.

The day began with a shotgun start and aimed at providing a fun day for the whole family.

All holes were modified to Par 3 and Brian put the tee off's in very unusual and challenging spots but fun.

The results on the day included:

Winners ladies - Phillipa Baker

Runner up - Megan Starr

Winner men - Michael Neill

Runner up - Paul Gavin

Nearest to pin ladies - Leanne Young

Longest Drive - ladies Megan Starr

Longest Drive men -Chris Cartman

Nearest to pin men - Ross Brenner

Bradman award was presented to Belinda Day

By Marianna Neill