Four Grenfell Ladies Virginia, Jan, Leanne and Sandra travelled to Wellington on Thursday, October 24 to play in their tournament.

The weather was perfect and the course was great, and all had a good day. Virginia Drogemuller won the A Grade Stableford.

Wednesday, October 30 was the last of our 18 hole competition for this year.

Seven ladies came to play a Stableford, and we welcomed Virginia Newman from Moranbah Queensland who joined us for a game. A great afternoon of golf was enjoyed by all.

A Grade winner was Virginia Drogemuller with 34 points

B Grade winner was Leanne Young with 35 points

C Grade winner was Phillipa Baker with 32 points

Birdies Sandra Matthews on 3rd

Virginia Drogemuller on 10th

Gobbles Maria Neill on 14th

Sandra Matthews on 3rd

Virginia Drogemuller on 10th

Their was no nearest the pin.

Results from Previous Weeks

A Stableford was played on October 23 A Grade winner was Virginia Drogemuller with 29 points

B Grade winner was Maria Neill with 36 points

Runner up Leanne Young with 31 points

C grade winner was Sandra Matthews with 18 points

Their were no birdies, or nearest the pin but Virginia had a gobble on 15th.

Sunday 27th October a stableford was played A Grade winner was Megan Starr with 32 points

Runner up Virginia Drogemuller with 31 points

B Grade winner was Maria Neill with 43 points

C Grade winner was Sandra Matthews with 30 points

Runner up was Belinda Day with 15 points

Birdies to Virginia Drogemuller on 9th

Maria Neill on 9th

Nearest the pin Maria Neill

And after that great round Maria broke her handicap and lost a few shots.

During the month of November ladies are playing a nine hole competition for the Grenfell Commodities Trophy. The

Three best nett scores over the month will determine the winner. So ladies get playing and get as many cards in as you like.

Until next time, good golfing and enjoy.