Grenfell Library host a regular weekly brain games for people to socialise and test their minds on a variety of puzzles and members of the community are invited to come down and give it a try.

Hosted every Friday from 11am, the brain games aims to allow people a chance to keep their mind sharp while in a fun group atmosphere.

The brain games have been hosted at the library for over a year with a variety of puzzles which change weekly.

Participants at a recent brain games said the event is good for your brain and good to socialise with others in the community.

Grenfell librarian Clenda Wockner said the weekly event is about community connections and keeping people's brains going and flexible in a social settin