The Annual General Meeting of the Grenfell & District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held on Tuesday, 27 January.

President Dennis Hughes welcomed attendees to the Meeting. He made a presentation to Glenice Clarke who is retiring after 28 years of valuable service as Secretary.

Reports were received from Garden/Fund Raising/Drum Muster and Maintenance Leaders, these were minimal.

As the Accounts were still with the Auditors the Treasurers Report and Audit comments would be held over to the next meeting.

Mr Hughes then delivered his President's report.

It is with pleasure that I present my Fourteenth Presidents report to this Committee for 2025.

The Committee has again operated very well through 2025 with all meetings held at the Grenfell Bowling Club. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Club Management and staff for hosting our meetings for this last year.

The Committee welcomed 5 new members Alex and Virginia Arentsen, Rosemary Walter, Bev Coleman and Jeannie Vonthien with Gloria Wilder resigning from the Committee and I would like to thank her for the contribution she gave to this Committee.

General maintenance has been carried out during the year with quite a number of new appliances purchased in floor coverings, washing machines, fridges, stove and air conditioner with a small amount of miner problems.

Fire hoses, smoke alarms and spiders praying have all been checked and completed during the year.

The water tank behind the units in George Street has been removed.

All rent increases across the board is continuing and will be revised over the next few years.

Unfortunately we were notified that we were unsuccessful with our grant application for 2025 which now gives us a little more time with Council to have all the paperwork in place and if the Committee is successful with another grant application for the new buildings, all will be ready to commence building.

Our income for the year apart from rent was that our Committee held two street stalls raising $2142.20 combined and two Drum Muster days held in April collecting 955 drums raising $294.14 and the second one held in October 4740 drums raising $1459.92.

To all our trades' people who on request come as soon as contacted like Electrician & TV man Garry Day, our Plumber Rick Gora, Handy Man John Smith, Painter Thurston Skinner and Dot Schneider who have decided to retire and I wish them well in there new life.

Alex from Central West Painting is providing a quote for maintenance jobs.

Our mower man Luke Radnedge has also decided to move to a new job and I would also like to wish him well.

To replace Luke, the Committee have employed Jason McCue who commenced on 1 December and I welcome him as part of the team.

ln closing I would like to thank a number of people firstly Glenice who after 28 years of secretarial work for this Committee is about to retire.

I would on behalf of this Committee, we can't thank you enough for all the work involve in running this committee, taking and reporting of complaints.

All this was done in a very professional manner and I hope you will be around to help the Committee with advice if needed, and we wish you all the very best in the future and again thank you very much.

I would like to thank Vicki for the help she has provided to Glenice and myself during the year, Jeanne for running and keeping the finances in order, and the work associated with the grant application, our maintenance man Daryl Spalding which is always on going and to the rest of the Committee for all the meetings you have attended the decisions you have to make and the keenness of you all.

The associate members that are not on the committee that come to working bees and Drum Muster days; thank you.

Thank you Ted for the reports to the paper with news of what this committee is achieving to keep the community of Grenfell informed of the service this committee provides.

l would like to congratulate all of you and thank you all again and wish the incoming committee all the best for the next year as I hope we will have a much better result with another grant application.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Being no further business the chair was passed to our Honorary Solicitor Mr. Peter Moffitt who declared all positions vacant.

Positions for the forthcoming year are as follows:-

Patron: P Moffitt

President: D Hughes

Vice President: V Reid

Committee: A Arentsen, V Arentsen, Z Barker, B Bentick, D Crowther, B Crowther ,D Frost, L Galvin, J Hamilton, D Hughes, J Hughes, J Montgomery, T Pickwell, V Reid D Stevens, D Spalding, D Starr, M Taylor, G Wilder,

Working Committee: R and B Coleman, S Galvin, D Reid, M Stevens, M Starr.

Secretary: D Crowther

Treasurer and Rental Overseer: J Montgomery

Public Officer: J Montgomery

Solicitor: Honorary- GGM

Tenant Selection: Committee

Building and Maintenance: All Management and Working Committee

Garden Committee: J Hughes, D Stevens, L Galvin, J Hamilton, V Arentsen

Fund Raising: D Stevens

Drum Muster: D Hughes, D Frost, D Spalding

Auditors: Twomey Pty Ltd

The Annual General Meeting closed at 4:35pm and was followed immediately by the normal January Meeting.

President Dennis welcomed D and B Crowther to the monthly meeting as new members.

The next Drum Muster will be held approximately in March and will be advised closer to the date.

Julie Hughes advised the BBQ area at Parkes St will be remodelled as had been previously agreed.

Daryl Spalding advised he is still waiting for the quotes from painters and replacing some woodwork. He still had no response from Council for maintenance of driveways.

Access to properties by NBN was approved so that they can upgrade cables for a better service.

The next Meeting would be on 24 February.