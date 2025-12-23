Residents have lit up town for the annual Grenfell Christmas Lights Competition, with judging taking place on Wednesday, 17 December.

The winners were officially announced at the Lions and Community Christmas Carnival.

The winners were:

First Place: Asher and Ashlee Woodrow

Second Place: Nicole Gavin

Third Place: Belinda Stevens

Weddin Shire Council's Arts and Tourism officer Elly Hinde said their out-of-town judge was extremely impressed by the overall standard of entries and particularly enjoyed the wonderful mix of traditional and modern themes on display throughout town.

"We had a fantastic response this year, with many households entering the competition. It has been incredibly uplifting to see that the Christmas spirit is well and truly alive in Grenfell," Ms Hinde said.

The winners of the Shop Weddin Promotion were:

First - Isobella Holmes.

Second - Maree Lennane.

Third - Amanda Mason.