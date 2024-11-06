Our Presentation evening was held at the Quandialla Bowling Club on Friday, September 27. A lovely meal was prepared and served by the Quandialla P&C Association. Thanks must be extended to everyone who attended and supported the evening.

Our Scholarship recipients for 2024 are:

Hugh Nowlan.

Hugh is currently attending The Henry Lawson High School in Grenfell and receives a Year 10 Scholarship, to support his studies in Year 11 and Year 12.

Mr Andrew Blair from Altora Ag. presented Hugh with his cheque and certificate on the night.

Congratulations must also go to Hugh, who at the end of last term, was elected The Henry Lawson High School’s Vice Captain for 2025.

Reuben Ryan.

Congratulations to Reuben Ryan who is in his final year at St. Stanislaus’ College – Bathurst.

Reuben has also received a Quandialla Scholarship for his Year 12 studies. Unfortunately, Reuben couldn’t attend the presentation evening, due to his Graduation being held on the same weekend.

We wish Reuben all the best, as he undertakes his H.S.C. exams, and for the future.

Congratulations are extended to both Hugh and Reuben as they continue with their studies, and we look forward to hearing of their future achievements.

The Quandialla District Scholarship Committee has been in existence for over 60 years.

The generous support of our sponsors has allowed us, in more recent years, to offer students even more support and offer both TAFE and University scholarships.

The Quandialla & District Scholarship Committee is extremely grateful to our 2024 sponsors.

The continued generous support of Altora Ag. – Quandialla, Evolution Mining (Cowal) Pty. Ltd., Central Tablelands Water and Delta Agriculture – Quandialla, allows us to continue supporting local students in Years 11 and 12, TAFE and University

The Quandialla District Scholarship Committee has five Scholarships available each year. Students that meet the criteria can apply for the; Year 10 Scholarship, which supports students as they complete Years 11 and 12, TAFE Scholarship (short term), TAFE Scholarship (Long term), University Scholarship (1st year of Study), and a University Scholarship (2nd and further year of study).

Applications for 2025 Scholarships will be available in the new year. For further information in applying for Scholarships, or if you wish to donate to the Quandialla District Scholarship Committee, and in turn help our local students fulfil their dreams, please contact the Secretary, Narelle Gault on 6347 1294.