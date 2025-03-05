By Christine Little and Gary Holmes

If you heard the CBD rumbling on Saturday, it wasn't thunder.

It was the Grenfell Goannas 2025 Poker Run.

After starting from the Grenfell Bowling Club at 9.30am and passing through Eugowra, a massive 220 riders roared into Parkes for lunch.

After packing-out the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes, they were back on the road at 1.30pm and off to Manildra and Gooloogong before returning to Grenfell.

A total of 288km covered.

As part of the fun, riders received a card at each stop and by the time they reached the end back in Grenfell, it's the best hand that wins the $1000 prize money.

There were about 250 participants who took part in the 11th running of the Grenfell Goannas Poker Run, in very warm but sunny conditions.

Geoff White from Bigga with 4 aces was a pleasantly surprised winner of the $1000 for the best Poker Hand on the day. “The winner take all” monster raffle was claimed by an ecstatic Josh Ruifork who had come from Warragamba for the ride.

The poker run is a major fundraiser for the Grenfell Goannas Rugby League Club, started 11 years ago by Peter and Lorraine Harveyson when the club was on the brink of folding.

Now it's embedded into the community's calendar and has become an annual pilgrimage for riders across the Central West, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Canberra and even Adelaide.

"We didn't want to see the footy club fold, imagine the footy club folding," said Peter, whose son has been playing for the club from the juniors right through to the seniors now.

"The fundraiser helps boost the club with players, equipment, things like that.

"We also help each town we stop in with patronage, that way everyone gets a slice of the pie."

On top of that there are sponsors of the run as well and lucky door prizes.

"It's usually a $10,000 day at least," Lorraine said, as they continue to crunch the numbers after this year's ride.

"All the accommodation was booked out in Grenfell and the Grenfell Bowling Club did well too with the night's events.

"They stopped at the Eugowra Bowling Club, the Manildra Hotel and the Gooloogong Golf Club, so it has the knock-on effect.

"We like to change it up every year (the route), this was our third year to Parkes."

Last year the event attracted 285 riders and generated $15,000.

And community support is one of the main reasons why they keep coming back.

"It's great, we see so many of the same faces each year and once they're on board they stay on board," Peter said.

"They come from all over, you name it, it's state-wide."

Matt Pyniw from Newcastle and Glen Presland from Paterson have been taking part in the ride for all 11 years.

It started for them after a friend, who's a Grenfell local, got them involved.

"We've been coming back every year because it's all for the club and the communities," Matt said.

"We usually come a few days early and go visit the towns around the area," Glen added.

Greg Milne from Adelaide, who's been coming for seven years, said it's the mates and the fundraiser that draws him back.

Organisers shared on social media a huge thank you to all who participated, supported and helped to make the event possible.

"The energy, the community spirit and the generosity on display [on Saturday] were second to none," they said.

The Grenfell Goannas would like to thank all those people who contributed to this top day and they included but were not limited to, the riders and other participants, the corner marshalls, the girls in the break down vehicle, our photographer Wez, the girls who handled the paperwork at the stops, our merchandise sellers, Brett for the use of his trailer, and Bianca and her team at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

They also received great support for this event from a number of sponsors and this year they were, Unwind (Major Sponsor), KLN Carpentry (Kyle Norris), Cooper Civil & Crushing, Kenworth Wagga, ABC Freighters Harden, and the Reach for the Stars Foundation.

Every ship must have a captain and there is no doubt who are the captains of the Poker Run ship and they are Peter & Lorraine Harveyson. Peter & Lorraine kicked off the Poker Run 11 years ago and they put in countless hours every year to make sure that the day runs smoothly and that it is a success.

Peter and Lorraine start their preparations at least 6sixmonths out from the event and everyone associated with the Grenfell Goannas Rugby League Club appreciate their efforts.

