At a morning tea on Saturday, 13 December, the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee have thanked Mareea Brown for all of her help while working at the Bendigo Bank Agency in Grenfell.

The Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee had undertaken their banking through the Grenfell branch of the Bendigo Bank agency model and committee President Dennis Hughes said they wanted to thank Mareea for her work in helping them with managing the rates and rents accrued through their units.

Mr Hughes said the morning tea was a bit of appreciation for the amazing work done by Mareea and the team at the Bendigo Bank, and that it was a team effort by the staff at the local branch.

The Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee's next meeting is scheduled for 27 January 2026 and will also serve as the Committee's AGM.

The Committee are encouraging more members of the community to come on down to their meeting and take part.