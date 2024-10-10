Young and surrounds are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming Burrangong Picnic Races this weekend.

President of the Burrangong Picnic Race Club Nick Duff had a few words about what we can expect from this years event.

"This years' races will be very different, last year was the first time we had held the races in a few years and the committee were trying to find their feet, so this year we are more prepared and have a better understanding of what the day is going to entail," Nick said.

Nick went on to highlight a new addition to the event.

"A six race meet is always great, we also have a new fun activity, a dash for cash, which will be really exciting," he said.

"A few of the wonderful ladies on the committee have come up with that idea and we have run with it."

Nick mentioned how it is important to get together with the community to see people you haven't seen regularly.

"The gathering of people, in this day and age it's hard to get together to catch up," Nick said.

Fashions on the field was next.

"We're expecting a big turnout," he said.

"I think we've got upwards of $7000 in prizes, and we've got some awesome judges and a cracking emcee in Suzie Duff.

"It should be a great day and fashion on the field will no doubt be a highlight."

The popularity of the event has grown with its return as well with the number of tents increasing at this year's event.

"Interestingly last year we only sold six tents, which by no means was a disappointment," Nick said.

"But this year we've doubled it and sold 12 marquees, which is awesome, and from that alone we know it's going to be a great day."

It is expected to be a fantastic day with plenty of fun both on and off the racetrack.

"You can grab tickets at the gate," Nick said.

"We decided that this year, due to a lack of sales online, we thought we would just go $25 per person at the gate, with under 16s free."

As for how to get there, the bus will be back again meaning locals can leave their cars at home and let their hair down.

"I recommend jumping on the bus from the back of the Aussie, to save yourself a drive," Nick said.

"The busses start from 11.45am with round trips for a few hours, and then the first bus will leave the races at 5pm and the last bus will return at 8pm."

There will also be plenty in store for the children in attendance, with under 16s getting free entry.

"There's also face painting, a jumping castle and an ice cream van for the kids, and adults if you're that way inclined," Nick said.

And the fun won't stop when the racing does.

"We've got Metropolis playing from 5pm to 8pm, they're a Canberra five piece band," Nick said.

Entertainment will then continue at the Aussie.

With the spring weather in full spring, the Burrangong Picnic Race Club hope to see you at the Burrangong Race Course this Saturday.