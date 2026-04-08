Another successful season of summer 7-a-side soccer has wrapped up with Once Young named A grade winners and Shocking Enforcers taking out B grade.

With the competition having run over two decades it still remains a popular fixture with nine teams competing this year with close to 100 players.

Ben Walker who is one of the driving forces behind the competition said it is a fantastic competition and is always well supported.

This year's grand final matches saw More than Conquerors up against Once Young in A grade and Yellow Cards facing Shocking Enforcers in B grade.

In A grade Once Young finished top of the ladder, edging out More Than Conquerors on goal difference with just a single goal separating them so it was no surprise when the two teams made it to the grand final.

More Than Conquerors were named A grade runners up.

"More than Conquerors started A grade in the bottom position but they won a few games and then their semi to make it all the way to the grand final."

Once Young who were runners-up last year came in as favourites and ultimately claimed the title with a 3-1 win.

Ben said the scoreline didn't fully reflect how close the match was.

"It was a very tight game, tighter than the scoreline suggested.

"It was one-all for a large chunk of the game and then in the last six or seven minutes Once Young were able to pick up two goals."

Despite the loss Ben praised More Than Conquerors' effort on making it to the grand final.

"They did really well to make it as far as they did and reach the grand final."

Shocking Enforcers took out B grade in this year's competition.

In the B grade decider Shocking Enforcers caused an upset by defeating the favoured Yellow Cards 3-0.

"Shocking Enforcers probably went into the match as underdogs but they played really well.

"It was a perfect game played in good spirits and both teams had fun," Ben said.

Yellow Cards fell short in the B grade grand final and were named runners-up.

Oraganisers say the competition continues to strike a balance between social fun and competitive play giving participants a chance to stay active over the summer months.

"It's a nice social outing but it's also good for those that play winter sports to stretch their legs during summer and get some extra exercise in. And for soccer players it helps keep their skills up," Ben added.

Planning is already underway for next season which is set to kick off again at the beginning of term 4 and finish at the end of term 1 of next year's school year.