Grenfell’s under 12s were the only cricket side to take to the field last weekend, with the club’s other scheduled matches falling victim to an abandoned game and a forfeit. The young side travelled to Cowra to take on Cowra Heat, with the home team winning the toss and electing to bowl. Grenfell was restricted to 59 runs from 23.3 overs, with Cowra Heat reaching the target at three wickets down in 22.5 overs to claim the win. Harry Duval top-scored for Grenfell with nine runs, remaining not out, while Connor Gavin finished unbeaten on two. Liam Smith contributed one run, while Jay Smith scored three. Alf Brenner, Harry Fanning, Noah Kermath and Mac Cations were all dismissed without scoring. With the ball, Duval was among Grenfell’s leading contributors, claiming two wickets, including one through a caught-and-bowled effort. Brenner also picked up a wicket, while Jay Smith added another to the tally. Despite the result, the young Grenfell cricketers continued to get valuable match experience against Cowra. The Grenfell Blues were unable to complete their scheduled match after it was abandoned, while the under 14s forfeited their game, leaving the under 12s as the club’s sole representatives on the pitch for the weekend. Under 12s will now face Cowra Thunder on Saturday 21 November at Lawson Oval. Under 14s will have a rest this weekend with a scheduled bye before return back to the home pitch at Lawson Oval hosting Forbes under 14s on Saturday 28 November. Grenfell Blues also have a bye this weekend before they host A grade Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Bulls at Lawson Oval on Saturday 28 November.