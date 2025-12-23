Grenfell’s summer Touch Football competition has wrapped up as a standout community success, with around 130 registered players taking part across junior and senior divisions.

What began as some summer fun quickly grew into a vibrant competition, coordinated by Josh and Phoebe Bateman, with families lining the sidelines and players of all ages enjoying the fast paced, inclusive nature of the sport.

While the football itself was entertaining, organisers said it was the atmosphere that made the season truly special.

The Junior Division featured six teams and showcased strong leadership from young players. With players as young as seven and several first time participants, the junior competition reflected the inclusive spirit of touch football.

Congratulations go to the Taipans, led by Charlie Knight and Layla White; the Rhinos, led by Ral Armstrong and Marlie Leibick; and the Vikings, led by Paddy Heathcote and Penny Martin.

The first season also included a "cubs" division a non competitive and fun introduction to the sport for up and coming players between 4 and 6 years old.

At the senior level, Can Fumble, packed to the Rafters with Grenfell Blues cricket players and some very talented young women, claimed the overall title, taking home the inaugural Arthur Eppelstun and Deidre Carroll Shield.

The new shield honours the history of touch football in Grenfell, combining former men’s and women’s perpetual trophies that were gifted to the touch committee by Lyndell Rolls. These cherished pieces of local history had not been used for more than 20 years. In recognition of both Arthur Eppelstun and Deidre Carroll’s long standing contributions to local sport, a new mixed division shield was created.

The competition was proudly supported by the Criterion Hotel, with proceeds raised after expenses returning to Grenfell Junior Rugby League, supporting the growth and development of junior sport in Grenfell across three codes.

Planning is already underway for a future summer competition, with updates to be shared via the "GJRL Touch Football Hub" on Facebook.