At just 15 years old Annabelle Teague has ticked off a bucket list win on the bowling green winning the Australian Open Under 18 Girls Singles title after a one-shot victory on the Gold Coast.

The young bowler competed in 10 singles matches across two divisions at the Australian Open competing against both junior and open-age players.

Not only did Teague claim the Under 18 Singles Australian title, she also impressed in the Open Women's Singles, winning her section before advancing to the knockout rounds and finishing among the competition's top 62 players in her first appearance.

Her open section wins included a 21 vs 1 victory, 21 vs 2 and 21 vs 5 wins where she then progressed to win her round 1 knockout 21 vs 20 advancing to round 2 where she went down 14 vs 21.

In the under 18 championships Teague again won her section with a 21 vs 10 win, 21 vs 13 win and a 21 vs 12 win, advancing through to quarter finals and semi finals before winning her way to the major final.

Mackenzie Parson and Annabelle Teague went head to head in the under 18 girls singles final where Annabelle came out as champion with a 21 vs 20 win.

Her championship win came after a nail-biting final against 17-year-old Mackenzie Parson from Victoria.

"It was like State of Origin, mate versus mate, but Victoria versus NSW," Teague said.

Teague raced to a 15 vs 6 lead in the final but knew the game was far from over.

"Mackenzie is a brilliant bowler and a good friend. I knew she wouldn't give up, and she didn't."

The match eventually went down to the wire with the scores locked at 20-all before the final end.

"I stayed composed and kept my focus.

"The winning bowl wasn't just about physical ability, it was about the mental side and holding my nerve."

Despite the pressure, Teague said she approached the deciding end like any other.

"I didn't feel nervous, I thought of it as just another end."

Her third bowl settled just behind the jack to claim shot, leaving Mackenzie with one final opportunity.

"I couldn't even watch her last bowl," Teague admitted.

"I walked away from the green because my stomach was in my throat."

When Mackenzie's final delivery missed Annie was named the Australian Open Under 18 Girls Singles Champion.

"I teared up straight away and looked for my mum, nin and pop and my little brother Nate who were in the audience watching.

"My mum jumped the signs on the green and ran on the green and gave me the biggest cuddle."

Annabelle Teague in action on the bowling green during her final.

The win fulfilled a dream of Teague's.

"It's always been on my bucket list to win the Australian Open before I turned 18, but I never imagined it would happen at 15."

While thrilled with the title Teague says her success comes from a genuine love of the sport.

"I work and train hard, but I don't see it as hard work because I love bowls. It's a passion and the wins are a wonderful bonus."

Teague also thanked those who helped her reach the biggest win of her young career.

She thanked world champion, Commonwealth Games champion and Australian Open Gold Multi Disability Champion Jimmy Reynolds who coached her from the sidelines during the final, as well as Caragabal Country Club, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and her family for their support.

"I would like to say a big thank you and acknowledge my family who are always there to support me, mum, dad, my little brother Nate who gets drag to bowling clubs, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins and to all who messaged, texted and rang – there were a lot, and you know who you are as you have supported me when I first started. Thank you."

There is little time to celebrate with Teague's calendar packed with major representative events over the coming months including the Junior Bowls NSW 7-A-Side for Regional Metro North West where Teague will be skipping the fours which is an all-girls team.

She will also be competing at the Under 25s BioScapes as part of the NSW State team playing QLD, the Junior Nugget Under 18s Singles, Division 1 Women’s State Pennants for Club Merrylands, the Bowls NSW Junior Tri Series and Grade 1 Open Gender State Pennants for Club Merrylands across July and August.