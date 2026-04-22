Rev up your engines, karts are back on track in Grenfell with the club gearing up for one of its biggest days in decades.

The Grenfell Kart club is hosting the 4ss (four-stroke) State Titles alongside a Grenfell Club Day this Sunday (26 April).

Club secretary Peter Blume said the combined event marks a major milestone for the club, particularly as it will be the first state title event held on Grenfell's new kart track.

"We have hosted titles in the past but you'd be going back to the 1980s and 90s," Peter said.

"This is the first time we've been able to do it on the new circuit and that was one of the key goals when the track was developed, to be able to host state and even national level events."

The meeting will feature seven racing classes from juniors to seniors with the main focus on the four-stroke divisions competing for state honours.

Racing will begin just before 9am on Sunday with the track open from 7am, while competitors will also be able to practice from Friday.

Peter said drivers have already been testing out the track with several drivers from Sydney familiarising themselves with the circuit last weekend.

"They take it very seriously and for many of them this will be their first time racing on the new Grenfell track."

Entries are expected from across the state including competitors from Orange, Canberra and surrounding regions which is shaping up to be a strong field.

The event is also expected to deliver a welcome boost to the local economy with many competitors and their families staying in accommodation around Grenfell or camping and will visit the local pubs and the Grenfell Bowling Club.

"There's definitely a flow-on benefit for the town.

"People stay in caravan parks, Airbnb's, hotels and head out for meals on Saturday night."

The day full of racing is free for the public with spectators encouraged to attend,

The circuit offers designated viewing areas and during the lunch break visitors will be able to walk through the paddock, see the karts up close and chat with drivers.

"We would love to see locals come down and have a look," Peter said.

The club will also debut a new computer-controlled digital lighting system, improving safety and reducing the reliance on volunteer flag marshals which is a big step forward for the volunteer-run club.

Grenfell Kart Club currently run six club days each year with members competing for points toward end-of-season championships.

Peter said it has been encouraging seeing the strong participation from local families and the rise of junior drivers.

Looking ahead the club is also preparing for the return of the Bob Hinde Memorial in July which hasn't been run for four years.

The memorial is a three-day event focused on junior racing. The event was once the club's marquee meeting and is set to make a long-awaited comeback.

For now, all eyes are on 26 April with Peter extending an open invitation to the community.

"Everyone is welcome, it's a great day out and we'd love to see plenty of people trackside," Peter added.