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Sides prepare for next round after mixed weekend results

<p>Thomas Sharpe dismissed a Temora batter on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n
<p>Thomas Sharpe dismissed a Temora batter on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n

Thomas Sharpe dismissed a Temora batter on Saturday. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Grenfell's under 14s and senior sides had a tough round last Saturday
Madeline Blackstock
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

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