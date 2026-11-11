Sides prepare for next round after mixed weekend results

Grenfell junior and senior cricket sides were back in action over the weekend, with the Under 14s and Grenfell Blues taking to the field in home fixtures. The Grenfell Under 12s match against Forbes was abandoned, with the side now preparing to take on Cowra Heat this Saturday, 14 November. The Under 14s faced Canowindra at Grenfell, with the visitors claiming a nine-run victory in a closely contested match. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Canowindra posted 5/91 from their 25 overs. Grenfell's bowlers worked hard to keep the total within reach, with Max Taylor leading the attack with three wickets and an unassisted run-out. Hudson Forde also claimed a wicket and took a catch in the field. In reply, Grenfell finished on 7/82, falling just short of the target. Taylor top-scored with an unbeaten 25, including four boundaries, while Jai Kohnen contributed 10 runs before retiring not out. A fill-in player also made a handy contribution with nine runs. The Under 14s will travel to Condobolin this Saturday, to take on Condobolin at the SRA Grounds in round four. Meanwhile, Grenfell Blues went down to Temora Shamrock Leprechauns at Lawson Oval, with the visitors recording a 33-run win. Temora batted first after winning the toss, posting 9/180 from 40 overs. Grenfell's bowling attack shared the wickets, with Jaxon Greenaway and Harrison Starr claiming two each. Jethro Fenton, Thomas Sharpe, Bailey Edwards, Riley Edwards and Luke Beasley also took a wicket apiece. The Blues made a strong start in their run chase, with Riley Edwards and Greenaway putting together an impressive partnership. Edwards top-scored with 72, hitting five fours and six sixes, while Greenaway added 61, including six boundaries. However, the remainder of the batting line-up struggled to build on the partnership, with Grenfell eventually dismissed for 147 in 31.4 overs. The Blues will look to bounce back in round six this Saturday, when they travel to Young to face the Criterion Bin Chickens at Gus Smith Oval.