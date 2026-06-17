Tom Sargent continues to make his mark in the 2026 GT World Challenge America Pro-Am Championship, extending his title lead after another strong podium finish in Round four at Road Atlanta, Georgia.

Sargent and co-driver Kyle Washington secured third place in challenging circumstances, overcoming a race penalty that briefly threatened to derail their weekend.

Driving the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, the pair maintained their composure to finish on the podium and further strengthen their position at the top of the Pro-Am standings.

"Tough weekend being our first time here, but we executed and did everything to perfection. Big hats off to the team for making it happen and ready for the next round in a couple of months," Sargent shared on Facebook after round four.

The podium result came after GMG Racing was handed a 5.34-second penalty during the race.

Following the driver change from Washington to Sargent, the Porsche dropped deeper into the field.

However, Sargent fought his way back into contention during an intense battle for the podium positions.

With 50 minutes remaining, Aaron Telitz moved into second place, while Andy Lee's off-track excursion opened the door for Sargent to move into third.

Sargent then spent much of the final hour locked in a fierce contest with Telitz, refusing to give ground as the pair fought for position until the chequered flag.

The result capped another impressive chapter in what has been a standout season for the Grenfell driver.

Sargent began his 2026 campaign in dominant fashion by claiming victory at Sonoma Raceway in Round one alongside Washington and the GMG Racing team.

"Great start to the GTWC season taking the win with KW and the GMG Racing crew," he said at the time.

"Car was on rails with pole, fastest lap and race win."

Round two at Circuit of the Americas in Texas produced a fourth-place finish after a safety car period compromised their race strategy.

Despite losing significant time, Sargent delivered a remarkable recovery drive.

"We were able to pull 40-plus seconds back in my stints, but it wasn't enough in the end to overcome the loss from the safety car," he said.

The team's breakthrough performance continued in Round 3 at Sebring International Raceway, where Sargent and Washington returned to the top step of the podium.

"Great job by the team to give me and KW the chance to take the win," Sargent said.

"Car was mint and the guys executed perfectly."

Away from the championship battle, Sargent has also emerged as the leading contender in the SRO GT Academy North America competition, which offers a fully funded Silver Cup entry at the 2027 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa.

After the first three rounds, Sargent had amassed a perfect 108 points, building a commanding 50-point lead over his nearest rival.

He has consistently been the fastest GT Academy competitor, recording the quickest race laps and strongest average pace throughout the opening rounds.

"The season has basically been a dream start so far," Sargent told GT World Challenge America after round three.

"We've taken two wins from three starts and been the most competitive car on the grid consistently."

He believes the team's progress is especially significant given their success at Sebring, traditionally one of their most difficult circuits.

"Sebring is historically our worst track of the year, but we made it one of our best," he said.

"As a team and driver combination, we never fully gelled with this track, so to come here and have a successful result just shows that what we're doing is working."

After four rounds Sargent and the GMG Racing team head into the second half of the season firmly established as the benchmark in the Pro-Am field.

The next round of the GT World Challenge America championship will take place at Road America from 28 to 30 August.