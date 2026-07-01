Tom Sargent has returned to the podium picking up second at the Watkins Glen 6 Hour in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Sargent racing for Wright Motorsport alongside Adam Adelson and Callum Ilott in the the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, secured second place in the GTD class.

Sargent said it was a big job by the Wright Motorsport team on strategy to get them to the front and giving them a car to keep it there.

"So close to win but not quite enough in the end to make it happen," Sargent said on his social media.

"Lots of chaos and avoided some incidents, but had so much fun while doing it."

Motorsport Australia said Sargent produced a strong endurance drive on the Watkins Glen International circuit.

"After a productive lead-up through practice, the Wright Motorsports crew qualified strongly in the highly competitive GTD field," Motorsport Australia said.

"The race itself was an interesting affair, featuring nine full-course cautions, changing strategies and relentless traffic. Sargent navigated the chaos while avoiding the incidents that caught out several rivals."

"Sargent, Adelson and Skeer capped off an impressive weekend by claiming second in GTD, adding another strong result to Sargent’s growing IMSA resume."

Sargent now looks ahead to round 3 of the 2026 European Le Mans Series at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

Sargent will race in the 14-car strong LMGT3 field alongside Matt Kurzejewski and Richard Lietz in the no75 Proton Competition Porsche 911 who won round 1 and currently sit in second, nine points behind first.

He will contest the 4 Hours of Imola on Sunday 4 July.