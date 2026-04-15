Thomas Robinson has lined up alongside Australia's fastest sprinters in the men's 50m freestyle final at the 2026 Australian Open Swimming Championships and has swam an incredible race to finish second.

The 23-year-old Grenfell product swam the distance in 22.32 seconds just a stroke behind Jamie Jack in first with a time of 21.71 seconds.

Bronze was picked up by Ben Armbruster with a time of 22.45 seconds.

The men's 50m freestyle event at the Australian Open was contested by 112 swimmers.

The Championships were held at the Gold Coast after being held in Brisbane last year where Thomas placed sixth in the same finals.

Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club are proud to call Thomas once a Great White and always a Great White.