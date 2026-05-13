Grenfell Kart Club will be hosting round three of the Dunlop Kart Stars Championship next weekend from 23-24 May.

Entries are now open at https://www.kartingnsw.com.au/dunlopkartstars so don't miss your chance to be part of it.

Last year Grenfell hosted round four of the championships where a total of 143 drivers made the journey to Grenfell to

test out the brand-new layout, making it the biggest round of the Dunlop Kart Stars series to date at the time.

Spectators are welcome so bring the family and enjoy a huge weekend of racing.

Need a reason to be part of the action? Well Grenfell Kart Club have you covered.

There are many reasons why you need to be a Dunlop Kart Star.

Being a Dunlop Kart Star you have the chance to race one of the best tracks around as Grenfell is fast, flowing and fun to drive as well as watch.

There is perfect spectator viewing at the Grenfell track where you are able to see heaps of the action such as all of the overtakes without missing a moment.

Grenfell also has top-notch facilities with a well presented track as well as a welcoming and friendly club where they are known for their supportive racing community.

If you aren't convinced or want to know more about the Grenfell club head to the Grenfell Kart Club's Facebook page where they are sure to convince you to come along to this amazing weekend of racing.