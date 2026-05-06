Grenfell Pony Club may be small in numbers but it's making big gallops after securing funding through the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.

The club were thrilled to learn their application had been successful, receiving $9,400 to upgrade its showjumping equipment.

The funding comes as a major step forward for the club whose existing gear no longer met current safety standards.

This meant the club in recent years has had to hire compliant equipment from Orange for events and training days.

"With this grant we can start updating our showjump wings and poles," said Rachel Conron, Grenfell Pony Club representative.

"The end result will mean we can host our own training events and competitions while giving our riders access to safe, compliant gear and better coaching opportunities."

The investment is expected to strengthen the club's ability to support riders of all levels and attract more participation locally.

It's already shaping up to be a busy period for Grenfell Pony Club.

Members Georgia and Adelaide are preparing to represent the club and Zone 2 at the NSW State Combined Training Championships in Albury this May while others are gearing up for events in Orange, Canowindra and Forbes.

Their grant is part of a broader funding initiative supporting sporting organisations across the Cootamundra electorate.

Under the program grants of up to $20,000 were made available with $50,000 allocated to each electorate.

Other local recipients include Cowra Senior Soccer Club, Young Combined Hockey Association, Cootamundra Swimming and Lifesaving Club, Narrandera Golf Club, Harden Polocrosse and a sporting organisation in West Wyalong all benefiting from funding for equipment, facility upgrades and participation programs.

Member for the Legislative Council and Duty MLC for Cootamundra Stephen Lawrence said the initiative plays an important role in supporting regional communities.

"These grants help ensure local clubs can continue to provide opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in sport.

"This is about strengthening communities and supporting healthy, active lifestyles," Mr Lawrence added.