The 2026 Rugby season kicked off for the Panthers with a home game against Young last Friday night.

The Pink Panthers started the night on a high with Hannah R scoring a try within the opening 2 minutes.

Just 3 minutes later it was Jas who scored a try, Hannah converted and the score was 12 nil to the Pinkies.

A converted try to the Yabettes brought them back within striking range but tries to Amber and Mia and 2 Amber conversions saw the score blow out to 26-7 at half time.

The Pinkies started the 2nd half in the same fashion as the 1st, a try in the first 2 minutes.

The next 10 minutes saw both sides tussling to score but eventually Amber broke through to score her 2nd try of the half which she duly converted.

With only 1 minute to go Faith crossed the line and the final score was 43-7 to the Pink Panthers.

Amber picked up 3 points and players player, Hannah R got 2 points, and 1 point went to Mia.

The opening round game for the men was the total opposite of the women’s.

It was a game of extremely different halves and had the many spectators on the edge of their seats.

Both teams were grinding against each other for the full 40 minutes of the first half, but no one had managed to put points on the board.

Grenfell missed a penalty kick with 8 minutes left in the half and Young managed to slot their own penalty goal right on half time to give a score of 3 nil to the visitors.

This small lead obviously motivated the Yabbies, and they scored 2 unanswered tries to take their lead to 17 nil.

Rhys then crossed the line for Grenfell, Hamish converted and the score was 17-7.

Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts, this was the last of the scoring for the men in black and the final score was 34-7 to Young.

3 points went to Xavier C, 2 points to Tim B and 1 point to Sai and Lachlan B.

Next week both teams travel to Boorowa on Saturday and the following week is a general bye for Anzac Day.