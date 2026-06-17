Panthers own Harry Robinson and Jethro Fenton have been proudly representing the local club after their selections in representative rugby union teams and competing against some of the state's best talent.

Robinson and Fenton have enjoyed an outstanding representative season, earning selection in the under 18 Western Rugby Union team for the NSW Combined High Schools Championships in Wagga Wagga before being called up to the Under 18 Central West Blue Bulls side for the NSW State Championships in Concord.

Both players represented the region at the CHS tournament held from 2 to 4 June.

The Western side faced a tough pool draw recording a 26-24 victory over Sydney North while also taking on Sydney South West, Sydney East and Sydney West but the city sides proved too good getting the wins over Western.

The team finished their campaign strong with a 34-14 win over Riverina in the playoff match for ninth and tenth positions.

Harry Robinson representing Western at the NSW Combined High Schools Championships in Wagga Wagga. PHOTO: Grenfell Rugby Union Club

Robinson's performances throughout the championships did not go unnoticed.

At the conclusion of the tournament he was awarded the Coaches Medal, presented to the best player in the Under 18 Western side.

The Panthers were proud of their fellow player congratulating him on social media.

"Congratulations Harry. We're proud of you," the club said.

There was little time to celebrate however, with Robinson called into the Central West Blue Bulls Under 18 team for the NSW State Championships at Concord from 6-8 June joining fellow Panthers teammate Fenton.

Jethro Fenton represented the Central West at the NSW State Championships in Concord. PHOTO: Central West Junior Rugby Union

The Blue Bulls produced several strong performances during the tournament, including a 29-12 win over Central Coast and a hard-fought 3-0 quarter final victory over South Coast Monaro to advance to the semi-finals.

The side's campaign eventually ended with an 11-7 loss to Southern Districts before finishing with a 7-5 win over Central Coast.

With Robinson earning individual honours and both he and Fenton representing the region, the Panthers have plenty to celebrate as their young players continue to make an impact beyond club level.

Robinson is also giving back to the junior Panthers club volunteering his time as coach for the under 17s side.