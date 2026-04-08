Tomorrow the Grenfell Panthers and Pink Panthers will charge onto RB Benbrick Field for the first match of the rugby union South West Fuels Competition.

Preseason preparations began back in January with both Panthers and Pinkies putting in strong work on the training field.

Both sides have already taken part in tournaments ahead of this year's competition with the Panthers and Pinkies contesting the Kiama 7s while the Pinkies went on to compete in the Cowra 10s.

Their first games of the season will come after a hat-trick of wins for the club in their afternoon of trial matches against Canowindra and Wagga Ag.

Club secretary Joshua Taylor said training numbers have been encouraging across both squads.

"We've got a lot of our younger players coming through from last year who have been building over the past couple of seasons," Joshua said.

"They've been learning and developing so this year we're hoping that growth really starts to show with a strong rugby season."

After finishing at the bottom of the South West Fuel first grade ladder last year, the Panthers are determined to turn things around.

Several close contests in 2025 showed the side's potential and the focus this season will be on converting those narrow losses into wins.

Meanwhile the Pinkies head into the new season with confidence after finishing third on the ladder last year.

With three wins and five losses against strong opposition, the side built solid momentum and carried it with them into the finals.

In their semi-final hit-out against the Temora Tuskerettes, the Pinkies led 13-7 at half time before the Tuskerettes mounted a strong second half comeback to take the match 35-12.

Despite the loss the game showed the Pinkie's potential heading into 2026.

Coaching duties this season will see Sam Allen, Stuart Hughes and Mark Hughes guide the Panthers while Tim Brown will lead the Pinkies.

The season officially kicks off with a home game against the Young Yabbies on Friday, 10 April with the Panthers expecting a tough contest.

Their last clash with the Young Yabbies at home was a narrow loss for the home side with Grenfell going down 28-31.

"It'll be a big hit-out against Young. It's always a physical game," Joshua said.

"This local clash is always a great contest so come down to enjoy the rugby and make use of the full bar and canteen facilities," Joshua added.

The Pinkies will kick off the action at 6.30pm followed by the men.

This will be the Panthers first home game of seven this season.