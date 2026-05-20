Three Grenfell Panthers made the trip to Tamworth last weekend to represent Central West Rugby Union in the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships.

Gabby Eade and Hannah Rowan were picked on the women's Central West side to contest the Thompson Cup and Jim Hazell was picked to represent in the colts side for the Rowlands Colts Cup.

Eade and Rowan had a successful campaign with the women's Central West Blue Bulls team wrapping up their championship as the Thompson Cup champions.

Their championships started off with a flying start with a win in their first game 28-7 against Illawarra.

Their momentum continued into their second game of the weekend with a dominant 41-0 win against Central North which secured them a place in the grand final.

Hannah Rowan and Gabby Eade were part of the winning women's Thompson Cup side. PHOTO: Central West Rugby Union

The grand final saw the Central West women up against Hunter Rugby but Hunter were no match with Central West taking out the game 17-0.

Hazell's campaign with the Blue Bulls colts side started off rocky with the team facing a loss in their first game, 8-12 against New England.

The Blue Bulls were in pool A and faced another loss in their second game, 3-17 against Central North.

This placed the Central West colts in the 5th/6th playoff game against Western Plains.

The Blue Bulls were able to pick up their game and finish their championship off with a dominant win of 45-14.

Central West also placed second in the Caldwell Cup first grade men's championship after Hunter won the grand final 39-17.

Grenfell Rugby Union Club recognised Eade, Rowan and Hazell's efforts over the weekend.

"Your hard work and dedication shone through on the field."