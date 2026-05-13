Grenfell’s own Alana O’Loughlin is continuing to make waves in women’s rugby league, playing a key role in the Parramatta Eels’ historic back-to-back Westpac Tarsha Gale Cup victories.

The Eels secured the premiership with a determined 20–6 win over the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in the grand final at Leichhardt Oval on 2 May, becoming just the second team in the competition’s history to claim consecutive titles.

O’Loughlin, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science at Australian Catholic University, has established herself as a rising talent in the game.

Adding to her impressive season, O’Loughlin has been selected in the 2026 NSW Under 19s Country Women’s team which sees her recognised among the state’s top young players.

She is the only Parramatta Eels player named in the Country squad.

Her selection comes as no surprise to those who have followed her journey from the Grenfell Goannas junior ranks.

The Goannas club praised O’Loughlin not only for her on-field ability but also for her character.

"Alana is not only an outstanding footballer, but also a wonderful role model for our junior players. She represents everything we hope our young players aspire to be - hardworking, humble, determined, and a genuinely beautiful person inside and out," Grenfell Goannas shared on Facebook.

O’Loughlin will take the field for the Country side when they face NSW City at WIN Stadium on Sunday, 17 May.