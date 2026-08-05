The Grenfell Goannas farewelled their season in front of one of their biggest crowds of the year on Saturday, with Old Boys Day bringing past players, supporters and the community together for a day celebrating the club's proud history.

While the first grade side was unable to overcome competition leaders Oberon, the Girlannas provided the home crowd with plenty to cheer about recording a determined 16-14 victory to open the day's action at Lawson Oval.

The annual Old Boys Day has become one of the club's biggest events on the calendar, with former players returning to reconnect with teammates, support the current generation and relive memories from seasons gone by.

The Girlannas set the tone for the afternoon with a spirited performance built on determination and teamwork.

Grenfell Goannas league tag side finished the season ninth on the Woodbridge Cup leaderboard ending their season with a win.

Marley Loader produced a standout display with a powerful try after repeatedly breaking through Oberon's defensive line, while Linda Hucker and fullback Emily Brenner also crossed for four-pointers.

Brenner added two conversions.

One of the game's defining moments came when Sophie Berry read play brilliantly to intercept the ball and sprint almost the length of the field, only to be brought down agonisingly just a metre short of the tryline.

Bre Anderson also impressed, while Loader, Brenner, Ella McRae and Berry were named the side's best players.

Under 10s played an exhibition match on Old Boys Day.

Following an Under 10s exhibition match, junior players formed a guard of honour as the Goannas' first grade side took the field in commemorative Old Boys jerseys.

Buoyed by a pre-match address from former players Grenfell started with enthusiasm against an Oberon side chasing the minor premiership.

The Grenfell Goannas first grade side unfortunately finished the season on the bottom of the Woodbridge Cup leaderboard but finished the season off by celebrating Old Boys Day.

Despite the home side's determination the visitors eventually proved too strong, claiming a 60-16 victory.

Mhusty, Iggy and TJ scored the Goannas' tries, while Ticky added two conversions.

Jai Purdie, Caleb Haddin, Mhusty and Iggy were among Grenfell's best performers.

Purdie's performance earned him the prestigious Eppelstun Medal as Player of the Match for the second consecutive year.

Craig Eppelstun, Neil Eppelstun, Brad Eppelstun and Lorette Walmsley with Jai Purdie who was awarded the Eppelstun Medal as Player of the Match for the second consecutive year.

The award, selected each year by members of the Eppelstun family, honours one of the club's most respected football families, whose contribution to the Goannas has spanned generations through playing, administration and volunteering.

Club officials said Purdie had enjoyed an outstanding season, consistently leading the side with his efforts in both attack and defence.

The formalities continued after full-time with presentations recognising players, volunteers and the club's coaching staff, whose commitment throughout the season was acknowledged by officials.

Attention then turned to the Criterion Hotel for the club's annual Reverse Draw with supporters filling the venue for one of the Goannas' major fundraising events.

Dean Reid, Doug Reid, Craig Eppelstun, Inky Armstrong, Neil Eppelstun and Sophie, Steve and Olivia Berry on Old Boys Day.

After a tense finish, Phil Harveyson claimed the major prize, with Mia Bateman taking second place after the final two numbers remained in the barrel.

The celebrations also included the traditional boat race, won by the Goannas, before live entertainment from Jane Dee rounded out the evening.

Although neither the Goannas nor Girlannas will feature in this year's finals series, Old Boys Day once again highlighted the strength of the club beyond the scoreboard.

From former players returning to Lawson Oval, volunteers working behind the scenes and supporters packing the sidelines, the day served as a reminder of the important role the Goannas continue to play in the Grenfell community.

The club will officially close the season at its Presentation Night on 12 September where players, volunteers, sponsors and supporters will be recognised for their contribution throughout 2026.