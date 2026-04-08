Young swimmer Georgina Nowlan has competed at the Canberra and Goulburn Primary Swimming Championships in Narooma claiming runner up age champion for the 12 year girls.

Her successful championships saw her place second in 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle and third in 50m backstroke and the 200m individual medley.

Georgina put her swimming skills on show in Narooma and walked away with two second placed and two third place ribbons and a runner up age champion medal for 12 years girls.

She then went on to swim in the NSWCPS Swimming Championships in Sydney competing against MacKillop primary schools.

She competed in the 50m freestyle placing 13th and 100m freestyle placing 15th in a tough field.

Georgina was joined by Adelaide Conron, Claudia McCarthy and Mac Cations at the championships to compete in the 4x50m freestyle Peter Dobson relay.

St Joseph's Primary School were happy to report the team achieved third place in their race.

"We are proud of their effort, determination and the way they represented our school," St Joseph's reported.

The relay team will be returning to Sydney to compete at the next level at the end of April.

"We wish them the very best, well done on a fantastic effort."