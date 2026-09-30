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New format for upcoming cricket competition

<p>South West Slopes Cricket League secretary Adam Swanston is looking forward to the season ahead. PHOTO: Noel Fisher</p>\\n
<p>South West Slopes Cricket League secretary Adam Swanston is looking forward to the season ahead. PHOTO: Noel Fisher</p>\\n

South West Slopes Cricket League secretary Adam Swanston is looking forward to the season ahead. PHOTO: Noel Fisher

Grenfell moving from two teams to one this cricket season
Russ HaylockJournalist
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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