Sunday's racing at the Grenfell Kart Club was a success with the club hosting it's first state titles in nearly four decades and a well-supported club day.

There was a larger than expected field for the 4SSS State Titles and Club which made for a seamless day of racing and competition.

Club secretary Peter Blume said there was 61 entries on the day which exceeded expectations given current conditions.

"We were quite surprised," Peter said.

"We though the entries would be down but for the event that it was the numbers were very good."

Competitors travelled from across NSW including the South Coast, Sydney and surrounding regional towns.

Despite competitors coming from around the state there was still some local success with many junior racers making it to the podium.

The 4SSS State Titles were well contested in Grenfell.

"There were a couple of locals on the podium including some young competitors, and for one of them it was their first outing," Peter said.

The day saw favourable weather conditions and a well-run program which added to the day's success.

"There was no heat and everything went smoothly. For a title event the day went very successfully."

Attention now turns to the club's upcoming race meeting including a round of the Kart Stars series which is expected to attract more than 150 competitors.

"That will be a really big show," Peter added.

The club is also preparing for its marquee three-day event in July which is anticipated to draw significant numbers of competitors and spectators.

To keep up with the action on track you can follow Grenfell Kart Club on Facebook.