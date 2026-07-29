Grenfell Junior Rugby is enjoying a successful season with its under 7s team continuing to grow in confidence, skills and numbers as the club looks to expand next year.

Club president Chuckie Radnedge said the club currently fields one team, with between 12 and 15 registered players in the Under 7s.

"We've also got some players who are a little bit older playing down because it's the only team we have this year," she said.

Looking ahead, the club hopes to build on this season's momentum by introducing Under 8s and Under 10s teams in 2027.

The young players have shown impressive improvement throughout the season, with Chuckie praising both their development and sportsmanship.

"Every time we've played, they've got better. Their skills have improved, their understanding of the game has improved, and they've been really great sports," she said.

"Under 7s is all about having a brilliant time, enjoying rugby, getting out there with your mates and having fun."

The team travels nearly every second weekend to gala days, where they play two matches against different clubs from across the region.

After competing in Cootamundra last weekend against Young and Griffith, the team will head to Young this weekend before finishing the season with a final gala day in Cootamundra on 16 August.

Unlike older age groups, the Under 7s competition does not include finals.

Training is held every Wednesday evening, with sessions focusing on catching, passing, running and tagging through fun, game-based activities before players and families enjoy a barbecue together.

The club is also preparing to host Rugby Australia's Get into Rugby Hub program throughout August.

Held on each Wednesday night during the month, the free program is designed for children aged four to seven who are not already registered to play rugby.

Rugby Australia development officers will lead one-hour sessions that introduce the game through fun activities and skill-building games.

Chuckie encouraged local families to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Rugby's a great game for promoting teamwork and having fun.

"It's a game you can play from when you're seven until you're 70. It's inclusive for boys and girls, regardless of skill level or ability. We just want kids who want to come along, have fun and run around with some great mates."

Children can attend the free sessions by registering via the QR code on the Grenfell Junior Rugby Facebook page.

Families seeking more information can also contact the club through its Facebook page or the email address provided on the registration post.